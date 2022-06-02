Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ITT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

ITT opened at $72.04 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

