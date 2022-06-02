Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after buying an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 150,680 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,920 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of RVLV opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

