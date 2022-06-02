Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 766.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

