Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,536,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 678,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 463,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,032,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 410,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after acquiring an additional 393,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

