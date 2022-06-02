Plasma Finance Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $1.14 million and $6,556.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 854.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,977.25 or 0.92429905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 684.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00429995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00032599 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

