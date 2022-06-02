PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Up 15.9%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.59. 75,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,755,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,375. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

