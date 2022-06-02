Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 196,242 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2,582.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,242 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Cboe Global Markets worth $26,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

