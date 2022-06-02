Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,807,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.15% of LendingTree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LendingTree by 19.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in LendingTree by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $228.81. The firm has a market cap of $768.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

