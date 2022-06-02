Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 660.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.80% of AdaptHealth worth $25,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 109,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 127,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,733,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,784,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,256,130.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 165,138 shares of company stock worth $2,747,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.