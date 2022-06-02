Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $20,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $3.34 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

