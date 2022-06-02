Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 3,579.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIL opened at $63.46 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

