Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.14.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $406.25 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

