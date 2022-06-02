Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 88,700 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.29.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $255.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

