Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1,183.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,410 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.65% of American Equity Investment Life worth $23,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 64.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of AEL opened at $40.68 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.