Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $24.57 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 178,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Five9 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.61 and a beta of 0.51. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Five9’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,306. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.