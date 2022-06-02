Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 25,100 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $22,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,539 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.35 and its 200-day moving average is $215.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $173.67 and a 12 month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Helen of Troy Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.