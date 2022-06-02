Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Targa Resources by 21.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Targa Resources by 10.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 33.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.43 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

