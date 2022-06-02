Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $124.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

