Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,180 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,124,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

