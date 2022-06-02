Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,325 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,598,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after buying an additional 1,733,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,613.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 1,114,537 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

