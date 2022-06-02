Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $520,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

