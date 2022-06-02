Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after buying an additional 394,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

