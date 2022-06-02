Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

