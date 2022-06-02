Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

PCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Points.com in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Points.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. Points.com has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $368.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Points.com by 68.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Points.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Points.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Points.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.