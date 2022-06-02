Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) vs. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Head to Head Contrast

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Eastern Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ponce Financial Group $101.74 million 2.30 $25.42 million $1.05 9.01 Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 5.62 $154.66 million $0.92 20.87

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ponce Financial Group. Ponce Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ponce Financial Group 15.54% 7.74% 1.02% Eastern Bankshares 24.39% 5.26% 0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ponce Financial Group and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ponce Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ponce Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.49%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than Eastern Bankshares.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Ponce Financial Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ponce Financial Group (Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. It operates 4 banking offices in Bronx, 2 banking offices in Manhattan, 3 banking offices in Queens, and 3 banking offices in Brooklyn, New York; 1 banking office in Union City, New Jersey; and 1 mortgage office in Nassau County, 2 mortgage offices in Queens, 1 mortgage office in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 mortgage office in Englewood Cliffs and 1 mortgage office in Bergenfield, New Jersey. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.