Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Lessened by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations accounts for about 3.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $164,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,209. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.21. 2,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

