Prescott General Partners LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LumiraDx accounts for approximately 0.0% of Prescott General Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prescott General Partners LLC owned 0.21% of LumiraDx worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMDX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LumiraDx stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,974. LumiraDx Limited has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that LumiraDx Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

