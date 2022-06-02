Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.83.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.78. 110,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,558. Primerica has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

