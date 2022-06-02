Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Primoris Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

