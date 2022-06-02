PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRV.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.