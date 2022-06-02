Prometeus Price Tops $4.47 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00014771 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $73.47 million and $2.29 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

