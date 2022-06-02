ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

