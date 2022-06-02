ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 174,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,951,983 shares.The stock last traded at $49.85 and had previously closed at $49.93.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.