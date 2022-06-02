Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 2.5%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 485,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Prothena news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 7.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Prothena by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

