Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Takes $571.35 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,175,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,349,000. Callaway Golf makes up approximately 16.3% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELY traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,379. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

