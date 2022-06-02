Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PULM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

