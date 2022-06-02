QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $228,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.50. 51,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853,667. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.