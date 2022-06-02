QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.17. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

