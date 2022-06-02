Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,962 shares of company stock worth $467,079. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $97,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 40,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.