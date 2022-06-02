Rai Reflex Index Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $249,900.00 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $33.14 million and $249,900.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00009816 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.96 or 0.03667831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 734.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00456926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00032119 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 11,067,213 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

