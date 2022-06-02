Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 44,431 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Range Resources worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

