Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,916.33

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,916.33 ($24.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,085 ($26.38). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,065 ($26.13), with a volume of 331,384 shares traded.

RAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.47) to GBX 2,420 ($30.62) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($27.45) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.83) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($32.83) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,270 ($28.72).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,046.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,917.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

In related news, insider Iain Cummings bought 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($25.42) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($838.78).

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

