Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $319,683.70

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $319,683.70 and $102,188.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Realio Network has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.01500735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 807.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00461086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00032223 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

