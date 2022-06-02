Refinable Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $1.96 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,258.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,109.19 or 0.43569264 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00457436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 3,027.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

