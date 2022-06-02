Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 336,374 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

