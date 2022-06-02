Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.15 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year sales of $16.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $125.50. 241,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,341. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $74,553,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after buying an additional 508,080 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,995,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.