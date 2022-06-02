REPO Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, REPO has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $14,735.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.73 or 0.01173897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 944.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00470255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

