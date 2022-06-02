RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. RH updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH traded up $11.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,030. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in RH by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in RH by 1,843.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.72.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

