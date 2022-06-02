Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.77 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth $73,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

