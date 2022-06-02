Robert Disbrow Sells 25,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,940,594.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$30,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$19,055.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 37,900 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$69,357.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.05. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.0400993 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

